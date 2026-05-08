ITF Summit wraps up in Leipzig, Germany, under Azerbaijan’s presidency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The final day of the International Transport Forum (ITF) summit, held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in Leipzig, Germany, was also marked by important discussions, Trend reports.

A session titled “The Middle Corridor: Strategic Investments in a Sustainable, Competitive, and Promising Eurasian Transport Link” was organized as part of the summit.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov noted that the Middle Corridor has come to the forefront as a vital link connecting Asia and Europe.

''This corridor ensures faster transit, route stability, and access to new markets. Azerbaijan’s top priority is to transform its geographical advantage into a modern and efficient transit system. To this end, significant investments have been made in key infrastructure projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Seaport, and the Alat Free Economic Zone, which integrates various modes of transport. In addition to infrastructure, special attention is being paid to streamlining procedures, strengthening coordination between modes of transport, and implementing digital solutions,'' he noted.

Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov stated that the summit was a success, featuring wide-ranging and forward-looking discussions. He noted that the adoption of policy recommendations and the expansion of membership represent important milestones. The accession of Ghana, Panama, and Peru to the ITF further strengthens the organization’s global character.

Thus, the ITF Summit, chaired by Azerbaijan, concluded successfully. Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the International Transport Forum has brought the country significant economic and strategic advantages, further strengthening our nation’s position on the global transport map. The focus on “green” transport, digital logistics, and sustainable development has accelerated the modernization process in these areas. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s role as a transit and logistics hub has been strengthened, and new investment and partnership opportunities for the development of transport links have emerged.

Rahman Hummattov congratulated the Czech Republic on assuming the presidency of the ITF Summit and noted that Azerbaijan stands ready to provide support.