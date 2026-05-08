PASHA Bank officially partners with “Caspian Agro Week” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” expos

PASHA Bank, a leading corporate financial institution in the country, participated as the official banking partner of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum (“Caspian Agro Week”) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (“InterFood Azerbaijan”).



During the exhibitions held on 5–8 May at the Baku Expo Center, Bank representatives met with local and international companies operating in the agriculture and food industries and discussed cooperation and financing opportunities.

Within the framework of the exhibitions, PASHA Bank initiated a panel session titled “From financing to partnership in agriculture”. The session featured extensive discussions on agricultural financing, state support mechanisms, risk management, and the sharing of practical business experience.

Panel participants emphasized that sustainable development in agriculture requires financial resources, effective planning, the adoption of innovative technologies, and agile risk management. During the session, PASHA Bank also presented detailed information to agribusiness and food industry representatives on its ongoing agricultural sector projects, including modern irrigation systems, greenhouse complexes, and green-energy-based solutions.

To recap, PASHA Bank continues its operations to support real sector development and provide accessible financial solutions for businesses, particularly in the non-oil sector. As a result of its achievements, PASHA Bank was awarded by the International Investor Magazine as the “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026.