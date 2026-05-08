Azerbaijan grants emergency status to some prosecutors’ vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. It has been approved that vehicles belonging to the prosecution authorities will be included in the emergency vehicle category, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed amendments to the Law “On Road Traffic” in this regard.

Under the changes, specially equipped vehicles used by prosecutors’ offices will now receive the same legal status as other emergency service vehicles.

The amendment applies to vehicles fitted with forensic equipment and used for urgent investigative and operational duties, including transporting on-duty personnel to crime scenes, conducting emergency procedural actions, and carrying out operative-search operations. To qualify, the vehicles must display official markings and be equipped with special light and sound signals.

The law already recognizes emergency vehicles operated by fire departments, police, ambulance services, rescue units, military traffic inspectors, and other specialized state agencies. It also covers vehicles used in demining operations, the transportation of explosives and valuables, protection of senior government officials, and postal transport operated by the national postal service.

Officials said the changes are intended to improve coordination among law enforcement agencies and allow faster responses to emergencies and criminal incidents.

Authorities also said granting prosecutors’ vehicles the right to use emergency lights and sirens will give them priority in traffic, helping investigators reach scenes more quickly and improving public safety operations.