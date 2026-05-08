Uzbek parliament reviews investment reforms and foreign investor priorities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. The Committee of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis on Entrepreneurship, Competition Development and Industry held a seminar in Tashkent focused on improving the investment climate, supporting entrepreneurship, and strengthening Uzbekistan’s attractiveness for foreign investors, Trend reports via the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

The discussion brought together lawmakers, representatives of government agencies, members of the Investors’ Council, as well as international companies and organizations.

Participants noted that Uzbekistan has been steadily advancing wide-ranging economic reforms in recent years aimed at improving the business environment, strengthening legal protections for investors, and simplifying engagement with state institutions. These efforts are increasingly shaping the country as a competitive destination for investment in the region.

Moreover, it was highlighted that in 2025, Uzbekistan attracted $43.1 billion in investments, with a significant share directed to industry and regional development projects. Thousands of initiatives were implemented across the country, generating more than 150,000 jobs.

The seminar also focused on ongoing work to modernize the legal framework governing investment activity, including efforts to remove regulatory barriers and improve transparency for businesses. The draft Investment Code was discussed as part of these broader reforms.

International participants, including representatives of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, shared assessments of Uzbekistan’s reform trajectory. They noted positive momentum in economic policy and investor support mechanisms, while also offering suggestions for further improvement of the draft legislation.

Speakers at the event emphasized that Uzbekistan continues to emerge as one of the most dynamic investment destinations in Central Asia, with sustained policy attention on creating more predictable and open conditions for investors.