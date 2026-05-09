Iran's Central Bank cancels several loan repayment delays

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has canceled the funds allocated for loan repayment delays from February 28 through April 29, the statement of CBI says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the cancellation is related to loan repayment delays of less than 7 billion rials (about $5,300).

The statement noted that 16 banks and financial institutions across the country will carry out work related to loan repayment delays.

The loan repayment delay arose due to the outbreak of war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.