ABB Bank to pay dividends to its shareholders in amount of AZN 200,000,000 this year as well! (PHOTO)

On May 7, 2026, the General Meeting of Shareholders of ABB Bank was held. At the meeting, ABB Bank’s financial statements for 2025, presented by the external auditor, were approved, a number of organizational matters were reviewed, and a decision was made to pay dividends to ABB Bank shareholders based on the financial results of 2025.

At the press conference, Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank, announced the decision and stated that AZN 200,000,000 from last year’s profit will be paid to shareholders as dividends.

According to him, this means that ABB Bank will pay high dividends to its shareholders for the 8th consecutive year. This year, ABB Bank shareholders will receive dividend income amounting to 15.6% of the nominal value from the Bank’s profit for the previous year.

In accordance with the distribution of shareholders’ shares, out of the AZN 200,000,000 in dividends, AZN 184,000,000 will be paid to the state, while AZN 16,000,000 will be paid to other shareholders of ABB Bank.

Abbas Ibrahimov also spoke about ABB Bank’s new strategic development goals for 2026–2028: “Market leadership in target segments, expansion into new areas, integrated customer centricity, and leadership in attracting talent across the country are the key goals of our new strategy. AI-driven innovations will be our main driving force in achieving these goals.”

The Chairman of the Management Board provided journalists with detailed information about ABB Bank’s activities in 2025 and in January–April of the current year, including financial indicators, implemented development projects, and AI-based solutions.

The press conference also featured the presentation of ABB Bank’s Sustainability Report for 2025. Numerous questions from media representatives were answered.