Kyrgyzstan achieves significant growth in foreign trade

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 9. Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover has more than tripled over the past 15 years.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that the country's foreign trade turnover increased from $4.97 billion in 2010 to $15.9 billion in 2023, $16.04 billion in 2024, and $15.8 billion in 2025.

This represents a 3.2-fold increase, or 217.8%, compared to 2010. Over the same period, GDP rose from 220.4 billion soms ($2.5 billion) to 1.97 trillion soms ($22.6 billion), an 8.9-fold increase, or 796.7%.

Compared to 2024, foreign trade turnover declined slightly by 1.4% in 2025. In national currency terms, the turnover amounted to approximately 1.38 trillion soms.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has also been expanding its foreign economic cooperation, implementing measures to enhance export potential, modernize transport and logistics infrastructure, and diversify foreign trade.