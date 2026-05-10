TCHF commemorates National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The corresponding post was published on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

“The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation pays deep tribute to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, and an outstanding figure of the entire Turkic world, Heydar Aliyev.

The great leader Heydar Aliyev rendered invaluable services not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the unity of the entire Turkic world, the preservation of common Turkic culture and heritage, and their transmission to future generations.

We honor with deep respect the bright memory of the genius leader,” the statement said.

