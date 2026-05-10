Azerbaijan sends another batch of petroleum products to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, 16 railcars of diesel fuel with a total volume of 986 tons were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Trend reports.

To date, more than 9,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan will also be carried out.

Today, six railcars carrying 402 tons of fertilizers and four railcars carrying 276 tons of grain will be sent from the Balajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

So far, more than 27,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.