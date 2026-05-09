BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Naturally, alongside housing and education, employment issues are also being addressed, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents who moved to the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district on May 9, Trend reports.

"All relevant instructions have been issued to ensure employment opportunities for citizens. Naturally, jobs in the public sector are being provided first, followed by opportunities in agriculture, particularly in animal husbandry and crop cultivation. In addition, the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park is operating in the Jabrayil district. We have allocated a vast area of 200 hectares there. Currently, 20 residents are operating within this industrial zone and have already launched production activities. This zone will continue to expand, and it is also located close to here. I should also note that we have planned only two industrial zones in the liberated territories — one in Aghdam and the other in Jabrayil," President Ilham Aliyev noted.