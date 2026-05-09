President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspect construction of Jabrayil District Central Hospital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progress of construction at the 150-bed Jabrayil District Central Hospital, Trend reports.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the progress achieved and the upcoming phases of the project.

The foundation stone of the hospital was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in 2021. The complex covers an area of nearly 5 hectares. The hospital will include departments for therapy, surgery, pediatrics, maternity, infectious diseases, anesthesiology-intensive care, and hemodialysis, among others. In addition, a polyclinic, radiology and functional diagnostics units, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation departments, as well as a clinical diagnostic laboratory, will be established. Construction work is currently underway on the main building, along with the infectious diseases, hemodialysis, and polyclinic blocks, the emergency medical station, and the Jabrayil District Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Will be updated