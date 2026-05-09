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Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)

Society Materials 9 May 2026 21:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. At the 28th European Fudokan Karate Championships held in Romania, Azerbaijani karateka Babek Galamzade won the European Championship title in the open weight category among adults, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athletes are participating in the prestigious competition with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The team is led by fudokan representative Vusal Abdullazade and head coach Bashir Makhmudov.

The European Adult Championships and the European Youth and Junior Cup will conclude on May 10. Several of our karatekas in the junior and junior categories are currently competing for the European Cup.

Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion (PHOTO)

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