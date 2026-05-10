Iran deploys mosquito fleet in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Iran has deployed a "mosquito fleet" of hundreds of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

According to reports, although the boats are armed with light weapons, most also carry short-range missiles capable of damaging ships. For this reason, shipowners are reluctant to transport cargo through the strait.

The "mosquito fleet" is now reported to be the most active component of the Iranian Navy.

"Mosquito fleet" is a tactic of using large numbers of small, fast, and relatively cheap boats to pressure larger military or merchant vessels.