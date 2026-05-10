BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, May 10, marks the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijani statehood. It was thanks to him that Azerbaijan was able to survive severe and harsh trials and embark on the path of stability and sustainable development. He created the foundation on which unprecedented economic and geopolitical successes of independent Azerbaijan were achieved.

Having taken the leadership of Soviet Azerbaijan in 1969, the National Leader achieved the transformation of the republic into one of the most prosperous in the USSR. Naturally, his political career continued in Moscow – Heydar Aliyev became one of the highest leaders of the Soviet Union. However, the intrigues orchestrated by Mikhail Gorbachev and his Armenian accomplices led to Heydar Aliyev’s resignation in 1987. This triggered a series of tragedies that occurred literally within a few years: the events of January 20 in Baku, the riots in Sumgayit, the Khojaly genocide, while the global Armenian community attempted to exploit this chaos and implement the idea of the so-called “Greater Armenia,” which it had nurtured for the past 200 years.

These plans were thwarted by the will of the Azerbaijani people, who called upon the National Leader. Responding to the call of millions of Azerbaijanis, Heydar Aliyev led independent Azerbaijan and saved it from collapse. The National Leader had to simultaneously fight against Armenian occupiers, emissaries from the south and north, provocateurs of all kinds, local political adventurers, and field commanders, who were little concerned with the country’s integrity and sought to tear the republic apart.

With the return of Heydar Aliyev, a new chapter was opened in the history of independent Azerbaijan: a ceasefire was achieved in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone, domestic political stability was established, the “Contract of the Century” was signed, major projects began to be implemented, Azerbaijan’s international image was built, and much more. The personality of Heydar Aliyev, his authority, and his talent played a decisive role in all of this.

The period from 1993 to 2003 became an important stage in the modern history of the country: Heydar Aliyev saved national statehood and laid the foundation for sustainable development in Azerbaijan. On this solid foundation, taking into account the most complex global situation, contemporary geopolitical risks, and difficult events happening worldwide, today President Ilham Aliyev – a politician of global stature – has built a modern country recognized internationally. A strong and steadily developing economy has been established, and a 21st-century army has been formed. Relations with key foreign allies have been built, which significantly strengthened the country’s position on the international stage. A foundation was laid for a strong, powerful state, motivated and capable of independently shaping its own destiny, without relying on anyone. President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the historical mission of liberating Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation: victory was achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War. And in 2023, our country restored sovereignty over its entire territory: as a result of a lightning-fast operation completed in just one day, the issue of Armenian separatism on Azerbaijani soil was resolved once and for all. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, for the first time in 200 years, Azerbaijan did not lose but regained its lost lands. Thus, a new reality was formed in the region under the head of state, which, we are confident, will lead Azerbaijan to further prosperity and an even greater role for our country in world politics.

With the passage of years, the scale and historical significance of the decisions made by the great leader Heydar Aliyev decades ago become truly visible. Modern Azerbaijan is a recognized regional leader.

This is exactly how Heydar Aliyev wanted to see Azerbaijan.