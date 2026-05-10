Azerbaijan delegation attends COP31-focused sustainable cities event in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. A delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalcin Rafiyev participated in the event "Türkiye's Path to COP31: Sustainable Cities" held in Hatay, Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers, deputy ministers, and heads of international organizations representing various countries participated in the event, organized as part of COP31. Under the theme "Sustainable Cities," issues of urban planning resilient to climate change and natural disasters were discussed.

Speaking at the high-level meeting, Deputy Minister Yalcin Rafiyev emphasized the special moral significance of holding the event in the city of Hatay, which suffered a devastating earthquake three years ago but was quickly rebuilt thanks to the efforts of the Turkish government, and stated that this exemplary experience demonstrates the practical application of a modern urban planning model that is resilient to climate change and natural disasters.

It was also noted that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Urban Development and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, which draws attention to the construction of "green," safe, and sustainable cities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Rafiyev stated that the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-22, will make a significant contribution to the global urban agenda, and, emphasizing the importance of a coordinated approach between the COP31 and WUF processes, noted that Azerbaijan is ready to closely cooperate with the Turkish Presidency of COP31 in this direction.

Speaking at a ministerial roundtable chaired by Türkiye's Minister of Environment and Urban Development Murat Kurum, Rafiyev expressed support for the Hatay Declaration adopted at the event, stating that the ideas outlined in this declaration are intended to make a significant contribution to international climate policy and the sustainable urban development agenda within the framework of both WUF13 and COP31.