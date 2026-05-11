China eyes up to $1 bln investment in renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 11. China has expressed interest in investing up to $1 billion in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the National Investment Agency under the President Kyrgyzstan

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Head of the agency Ravshanbek Sabirov and a delegation from China Energy Engineering Investment.

During the talks, the Chinese side expressed readiness to participate in the construction of solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of up to 700 MW, including 500 MW of solar capacity and 200 MW of wind capacity.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of renewable energy and the implementation of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan. Information was also presented on the country’s investment climate and current state support measures for investors.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy, the country plans to commission 13 small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 81.03 MW in 2026. The facilities are expected to generate around 348.3 million kWh of electricity annually.

Between 2021 and 2025, Kyrgyzstan commissioned 27 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 109.8 MW, producing approximately 427 million kWh of electricity per year.

In addition, the country plans to commission 48 more small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 421.26 MW between 2026 and 2030.