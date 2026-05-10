President Ilham Aliyev met with residents in Zangilan city and laid foundation stone for Zangilan City Park Hotel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the first residential complex, consisting of 104 apartments, constructed in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

During the event, the head of state met with the families relocating to the complex, delivered a speech, and presented the keys to the apartments to the residents.

Following the ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Zangilan City Park Hotel in the city of Zangilan.

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