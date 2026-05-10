  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Footage of meeting with families moving to first residential complex in Zangilan published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 10 May 2026 20:30 (UTC +04:00)
Footage of meeting with families moving to first residential complex in Zangilan published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages (VIDEO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with families moving to first residential complex in Zangilan has been posted on his social media pages, Trend reports.

The post reads:

“Today is the birthday of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the fact that our meeting is held on this day, of course, has a symbolic meaning. We - his successors - have fulfilled his will. Today, every inch of land in the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. Having expelled the invaders from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more