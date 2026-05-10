Three regulatory documents agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia — MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Three regulatory documents on border delimitation have been agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a conversation with journalists during a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Delimitation and demarcation is a very extensive process. There are many technical issues involved. This is not a process that takes place in a short time. Work in this direction is ongoing. We once again witnessed that on April 29, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Armenia. Another meeting of the commissions was held there. Three regulatory documents were agreed upon. This regulation defines the structure of the future work,” the minister said.

