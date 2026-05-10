U.S. redirects more than 60 commercial vessels as part of naval blockade of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Since the start of the Iranian naval blockade, the U.S. military has redirected more than 60 merchant ships and shot down four of them, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on its X page, Trend reports.

More than 20 American ships are reportedly enforcing the blockade of Iran.

"CENTCOM forces have redirected 61 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to ensure compliance," the report says.

US Central Command has announced its intention to block the movement of all ships entering Iranian ports, as well as ships attempting to leave its shores.