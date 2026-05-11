Iranian air defense forces shoot down drone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iranian air defense forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Trend reports.

A reconnaissance drone was reportedly shot down in the southwest of the country.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

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