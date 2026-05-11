Turkmenistan and Cambodia explore partnership in tourism development

Photo: The Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. Cambodia and Turkmenistan held discussions on signing a memorandum on tourism cooperation, Trend reports via the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.

The discussions took place between Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism Huot Hak and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov during his visit to Phnom Penh.

The sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral tourism cooperation through joint promotion activities, familiarization trips for investors, media representatives, and tourism companies, as well as encouraging high-level tourism exchanges.

The parties also discussed accelerating the signing of a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between the tourism authorities of the two nations.

In the course of the meeting, the Turkmen side presented the country’s tourism potential, including UNESCO-listed cultural and historical heritage sites and medical tourism opportunities, while the Cambodian side highlighted the country’s tourism infrastructure and investment opportunities.