Afghan and Uzbek businesses forge new cooperation deals

Photo: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Representatives of the private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed ten cooperation agreements valued at $112 million, Trend reports via the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan.

The agreements were concluded during business meetings in Mazar-i-Sharif, held as part of a trade communications conference attended by representatives from Afghanistan’s Balkh province and Uzbek businesses.

The event was attended by Mawlawi Shahabuddin Saqib, responsible for financial and administrative affairs at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of Uzbekistan and members of the private sector from both countries.

During the discussions, participants reviewed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the growing engagement between Afghan and Uzbek business communities.

The parties highlighted that recent official and entrepreneurial exchanges have strengthened economic ties and enhanced bilateral commercial cooperation.

As part of the program, an exhibition of Uzbek products and goods was also opened in Mazar-i-Sharif.