Cambodia, Turkmenistan explore launch of direct flights

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. Cambodia and Turkmenistan are considering the possibility of launching direct flights between the two countries as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral tourism and business ties, Trend reports via the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cambodia, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, during his visit to Phnom Penh.

Particular attention during the talks was paid to studying the feasibility of opening direct air routes between Ashgabat and Phnom Penh, as well as between Ashgabat and Siem Reap.

The sides discussed the potential role of direct flights in boosting tourism exchanges, business contacts, and broader economic cooperation between the two countries.