What’s driving deepening Tajikistan-China partnership - ahead of Emomali Rahmon’s Beijing visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay a state visit to China on May 11-14 at the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The visit comes amid a notable expansion of Tajik-Chinese cooperation, ranging from trade and industry to logistics, scientific exchange, and infrastructure security. In recent years, China has firmly established itself as one of Tajikistan’s key economic partners, while the bilateral agenda has expanded significantly beyond traditional investment cooperation.

Trade turnover between Tajikistan and China reached $790.2 million from January through March 2026, increasing by 152.7% compared to the same period last year. Tajik exports to China amounted to $204.9 million, while imports stood at $585.3 million. China accounted for 39.9% of Tajikistan’s total exports and 27.1% of its imports.

In 2025, China’s share in Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover reached 26.4%. Tajik exports to China exceeded $523.8 million, while imports reached $2.33 billion. Overall trade turnover with China increased by 145.7% compared to 2024.

Against this backdrop, Dushanbe and Beijing continue to expand cooperation in industry and technology. In early May, Tajik Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Guo Zhijun. The sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state, as well as new joint projects and modernization of the industrial sector.

Transport and logistics cooperation is also strengthening. The region has already begun practical implementation of new routes involving Tajikistan. In particular, the first container train was launched along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route. The project is being implemented with the participation of the Uzbek "O'ztemiryo'lkonteyner" company and the Uzbek-Chinese joint venture UTK International Logistics Co., Ltd. The route, spanning more than 3,500 kilometers, is expected to reduce cargo delivery times and expand transit opportunities in Central Asia.

At the same time, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have launched a pilot multimodal transport corridor China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe. The project aims to develop transit infrastructure, digitalize international transportation, and increase the capacity of border crossings.

Security remains another key area of cooperation. Recently, Tajikistan’s parliament ratified an agreement with China on the construction of nine border posts along the Tajik-Afghan border, worth around $60 million. The project is fully financed by the Chinese side. In addition to the facilities themselves, construction of roads, water supply systems, and energy infrastructure is also planned. Although the exact locations have not been disclosed, experts link the initiative to strengthening control over the southern borders amid ongoing instability in Afghanistan.

Scientific and educational cooperation is also expanding. Representatives of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan participated in an international conference at Southwest University in China, where issues of genetics and crop selection were discussed. Following the event, a memorandum on scientific cooperation was signed between the Chinese university and the Institute of Botany, Plant Physiology and Genetics of Tajikistan.

The upcoming visit of Emomali Rahmon to China may serve as a platform to consolidate ongoing projects and discuss new initiatives in industry, transport, energy, and digital infrastructure. Potential outcomes include the signing of new investment agreements, expansion of logistics routes across Central Asia, deeper industrial cooperation, and enhanced collaboration in the field of security.

At the same time, the further trajectory of relations will largely depend on Tajikistan’s ability to effectively utilize emerging economic and infrastructure opportunities, global trade conditions, and the pace of development of the Chinese economy. Another important factor is Tajikistan’s participation in integrating new transport corridors into regional and Eurasian supply chains, which could strengthen the country’s export potential and reinforce its transit role in Central Asia.