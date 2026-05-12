Azerbaijan and bp discuss expanding collaboration in energy projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12. New areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp were discussed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.
“Together with the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, we met
with Meg O'Neill, the new CEO of bp. We shared our views on the
company's global #business operations, its long-term fruitful
cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the energy projects being
implemented in the region. The discussions also covered further
areas of collaboration between our country and bp.
We wish Meg O'Neill every success in her new role,” the post reads.
Will be updated