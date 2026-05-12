Azerbaijan and bp discuss expanding collaboration in energy projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12. New areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp were discussed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“Together with the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, we met with Meg O'Neill, the new CEO of bp. We shared our views on the company's global #business operations, its long-term fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the energy projects being implemented in the region. The discussions also covered further areas of collaboration between our country and bp.

We wish Meg O'Neill every success in her new role,” the post reads.

Will be updated