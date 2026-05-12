Tajikistan and China review bilateral cooperation agenda

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan and China discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed on May 11, 2026, during a meeting in Beijing between Tajikista’sn Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current regional issues, with particular attention paid to the current state of Tajik-Chinese cooperation and prospects for its further development.

Furthermore, they discussed issues of mutually beneficial cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and China have continued to expand cooperation in recent years across trade, infrastructure, transport, energy, and investment.

The two countries maintain regular high-level contacts and cooperate within regional and international platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, while also advancing joint economic and connectivity projects.