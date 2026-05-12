Kazakhstan PM instructs to ensure fuel, fertilizers and weather data for farmers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has ordered the provision of subsidized fuel, sufficient fertilizers, and timely meteorological forecasts to farmers during the ongoing sowing campaign, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov stressed the need for strict compliance with agrotechnical standards and the full implementation of key agricultural targets.

“Agricultural technology requirements must be strictly followed. This year, the plan includes applying 2.3 million tons of fertilizers and increasing the share of elite seeds to 11.7%. These indicators must be fully achieved,” Bektenov said.

He also instructed authorities to ensure timely plant protection measures, continue work on crop diversification, and maintain strict control over the supply and targeted use of subsidized fuel. “The supply of subsidized fuel must remain under constant control, as well as its targeted use,” he noted.

The Prime Minister further tasked the Ministry of Ecology with providing farmers with up-to-date weather forecasts throughout the sowing period to support operational decision-making.

“Special attention should be paid to monitoring weather conditions. The Ministry of Ecology must ensure farmers receive accurate and timely meteorological data,” he said.

Bektenov also highlighted that farmers have purchased 70,000 units of new agricultural machinery over the past three years, 90% of which is domestically assembled, and emphasized the importance of accelerating digitalization in the agricultural sector.