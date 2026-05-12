Next group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has set off for Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, the district's Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavend village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The relocating families had previously been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) are being relocated to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.

Will be updated