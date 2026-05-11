Tajikistan, Chinese companies sign more than 50 agreements worth $8 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On May 11 in Beijing, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with executives and representatives of companies from the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports.

Following the meeting and negotiations between Tajik and Chinese companies, more than 50 cooperation documents were signed aimed at attracting over $8 billion in investment to Tajikistan.

Some of these agreements were reached, in particular, within the framework of the information technology forum titled “Tajik-China Digital Business Connect.”