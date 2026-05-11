Azerbaijan represented at Costa Rican President’s inauguration ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The inauguration ceremony of Costa Rica’s newly elected President Laura Fernandez was held in the country’s capital, San José, Trend reports.

Delegations from around 100 countries took part in the event, including Azerbaijani Ambassador to Costa Rica Seymur Fataliyev.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the country’s National Stadium. President Laura Fernandez took the oath of office and introduced the new members of the government to the public.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Fernandez held brief talks with heads of delegations. Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev conveyed the sincere congratulations and best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the President of Costa Rica. She expressed gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, asked that her sincere greetings be conveyed to the President of Azerbaijan.