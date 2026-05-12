Kyrgyzstan records sharp jump in imported fuel costs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. Since the beginning of military actions between the United States and Israel against Iran, global markets have seen a sharp increase in the prices of gas and petroleum products, which is directly affecting Kyrgyzstan, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, the head of the press service of the Kyrgyz president, wrote in a post on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

According to him, before the conflict, the price of one ton of RON-92 gasoline imported from Russia was around $650, whereas at present it has increased to an average of $950.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that similarly, the price of diesel fuel has risen from approximately $700 to more than $1,200 per ton.

Addressing public questions regarding the difference in fuel prices between Kyrgyzstan and neighboring Kazakhstan, he emphasized that the key factor is Kazakhstan’s domestic oil resources and state subsidies, which allow it to keep prices lower.

"In Kazakhstan, fuel is subsidized by the state, meaning the difference is covered by the national budget. A similar practice is applied in our electricity sector: with a production cost of 3.07 soms, electricity is supplied to the population at 1.64 som, and the difference is compensated by the state," he wrote.

He also added that if Kyrgyzstan had significant oil reserves, it could implement a similar pricing policy in the fuel sector. However, due to limited resources, the country remains dependent on imports.

At the same time, Orunbekov stressed that the state is actively working on developing its own oil refining industry. In particular, modernization works are ongoing at "Kyrgyzneftegaz" and the "Zhongda" oil refinery. Once completed, these facilities are expected to produce fuel meeting Euro standards, improving quality and partially stabilizing the market.