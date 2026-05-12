'Gadamly' ship operations in Caspian region to focus on Azerbaijan - Turkmen ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. "Gadamly" ship will operate in the Caspian region, especially towards Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Gurbanmammet Elyasov said at an official welcoming ceremony for the "Gadamly" ship held at the Baku International Sea Port, Trend reports.

He assessed the visit of the first dry cargo ship "Gadamly", built entirely in Turkmenistan, to the Baku port as another indicator of the development of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that the ship, with a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons, was built at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port in cooperation with a South Korean company.

According to him, "Gadamly" is the first of two dry cargo ships built under a contract signed with the Korean side. The construction of the second ship was launched in July 2024.

The diplomat highlighted that the vessel, intended for container transportation, will operate in the Caspian region, especially in the direction of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the project is of great importance in terms of strengthening the national fleet, renewing maritime infrastructure, and increasing logistics capabilities.

Elyasov added that "Gadamly" will make a significant contribution to increasing the efficiency of international cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea.

According to the ambassador, the ship's first visit to the Baku port is an indication of the importance Turkmenistan attaches to expanding relations with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of transport and logistics.

He also noted that this event is another example of the friendly and mutual trust relations between the two fraternal peoples. The diplomat also pointed out that high-level meetings and negotiations play a special role in strengthening Turkmenistan-Azerbaijani cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel