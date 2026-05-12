Modern national statehood concept formed and implemented under leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The concept of modern national statehood was formed and implemented under the leadership of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary meeting today, Trend reports.

According to her, the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to supreme state power on June 15, 1993, his election as Chairman of the Supreme Soviet and, four months later, President by the unanimous will of the people, made it possible to prevent destructive processes and events and stabilize the situation in the country.

"The constitution of our independent state has been prepared and adopted, strategic directions of domestic and foreign policy that meet the interests of our people have been determined. A long-term and sustainable development model for our country has been created. Azerbaijan has become an influential member of the international community," she noted.

Will be updated