PASHA Bank extends subscription period for its shares under Initial Public Offering (IPO)

PASHA Bank has extended the subscription period for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), launched under the slogan “Share the Growth. Together,” until 12 June 2026.

The decision was made in response to requests from investors, clients and partners, to enable more people to become PASHA Bank shareholders. PASHA Bank Executive Board member and Chief Financial Officer Murad Suleymanov said that the strong investor interest observed during the IPO played a key role in the decision to extend the subscription period.

“As PASHA Bank, from the very first day, our objective has been to conduct a successful IPO and to encourage broader investor participation in this process for the development of our country’s capital markets and to provide as many people as possible with the opportunity to become part of the IPO journey. This IPO represents a landmark milestone not only for PASHA Bank, but for Azerbaijan’s capital markets as a whole. For the first time in the country, shares of a private institution on this scale are being offered to a broad investor base, demonstrating growing confidence in the market, the formation of an investor culture, and a long-term investment mindset.

Since the launch of the subscription period on 13 April, we have already received nearly 12,000 applications to date, and we continue to observe increasing investor interest every day. In recent days, both our partner investment companies and the Bank itself have received requests regarding the extension of the subscription period. I would especially like to emphasize that all existing benefits remain fully valid for investors who have already participated in the subscription process. Investors will retain the right to receive dividends for both 2025 and 2026. At the same time, the annual 5% return (“overnight”) mechanism applied to all funds placed during the subscription period will also continue throughout the extended period. We believe this decision will create an opportunity for more investors to become shareholders of one of the country’s leading financial institutions.

At the same time, I would particularly like to underline that this extension represents the final opportunity. 12 June 2026 will be the last day for accepting IPO orders. Once again, we thank all our investors for the strong interest and trust shown and invite everyone to become part of this historic milestone,” Suleymanov said.

It should be noted that, according to the Prospectus, the subscription period for the public offering of shares was initially determined to be a maximum of three months. During the subscription period, both the Bank and the underwriters received requests from investors and partners regarding an extension. Taking into account these requests, as well as the positive momentum observed during the later stages of the subscription period, the Bank decided to extend the subscription period until 12 June, 2026, within the timeframe specified in the Prospectus.

A total of 932,926 ordinary registered shares, representing 5% of PASHA Bank’s capital, are being offered to investors. The initial offering price per share has been set at 55 AZN. The minimum purchase amount is one share, while no maximum limit applies. Amounts prepaid during the subscription period accrue annual interest of 5%. The shares are being offered through the Baku Stock Exchange.

Investors can participate in the IPO through the PASHA Bank mobile application, as well as via the platforms and mobile applications of PASHA Capital, Birbank Invest, ABB Invest, Unicapital, Leobank, and Yelo Bank. Participation is also possible physically through branches of PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank and Unibank, as well as at the office of PASHA Capital and other licensed investment companies.

For more information, please visit: ipo.pashabank.az

PASHA Bank has identified the development of the non-oil sector, financing of the real sector and diversification of the economy among its key priorities. In addition to Azerbaijan, the Bank also operates in Georgia and Türkiye.