Albania's Deputy PM set to visit Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Albana Koçiu, will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, a diplomatic source told Trend.

"The Albanian delegation at the event will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu," the source noted.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22 under the cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges - the issue of housing.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities," WUF13 will gather national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners, to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.