Croatia announces delegation for WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Croatia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Branko Zebić, will lead the Croatian delegation to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, the embassy told Trend.

"The delegation will also include advisers to the Minister of Physical Planning, Construction, and State Assets, Nevena Bjeliš and Ana Favro Šabar, as well as First Secretary of the Croatian Embassy in Baku, Alan Vajda," the diplomatic mission stated.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.