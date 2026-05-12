Uzbekneftegaz, Hungary’s MOL Group discuss co-op in petrochemicals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekneftegaz and MOL Group discussed prospects for cooperation on oil and gas projects at the 28th Uzbekistan International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, OGU 2026, Trend reports.

The talks took place between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov and a Hungarian delegation led by MOL Group representative Zsombor Marton.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side provided detailed information on ongoing reforms in the country’s oil and gas sector, improvements to the investment climate, and the new prospective projects currently being implemented in Uzbekistan.

The parties also reviewed cooperation proposals submitted by Uzbekneftegaz to MOL Group earlier this year, as well as potential projects in the Ustyurt region.

Additionally, Uzbekneftegaz presented details regarding its ongoing collaboration with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and the UK’s BP, including opportunities within production sharing agreements.

The parties agreed to continue their efforts toward practical cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.