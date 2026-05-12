Tashkent hosts talks on dev't of Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe energy corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. As part of Uzbekistan’s International Energy Week in Tashkent, a meeting of the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture was held with the participation of representatives from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, as well as stakeholders and development partners, during which the development of an energy corridor to Europe was discussed, Trend reports via the Green Corridor Alliance.

According to the information, the event was attended by deputy energy ministers from the participating countries, including Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Bakhtiyor Mamatkarimov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, Ilyas Bakytzhan, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, and Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Office in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, it is noted that in their remarks, the participants emphasized the strategic importance of the project and the need for its timely and effective implementation to deepen regional energy integration and support the “green transition” in the broader Caspian region and further toward Europe.

A separate segment of the meeting was dedicated to the project’s technical consultant, CESI SpA, which presented a detailed report on the launch of studies and load forecasting. The presentation highlighted achievements in technical assessments, data collection, and long-term forecasting of electricity demand and power capacity within the proposed corridor.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation within the Green Corridor Alliance mechanism and agreed to continue working on the next stages of the project’s feasibility study and regional coordination.