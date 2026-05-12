Uzbekistan likely to save $2.9mln on travel to state agencies annually - Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan’s planned reforms aimed at reducing bureaucracy in public services could help the population save up to 35 billion soums ($2.9 million) annually on transportation expenses related to visits to government agencies, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a presentation on measures to reduce bureaucracy in the public services sector, Trend reports.

According to the proposals, the “zero bureaucracy” principle is expected to be introduced across 783 types of public services.

The initiative considers the transition of 550 services into electronic format and a twofold reduction in the number of procedures required for their provision. Another 80 services are planned to be transformed into proactive and composite formats.

The reforms are aimed at simplifying interaction between citizens and state bodies and expanding the accessibility of digital public services.