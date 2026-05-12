Uzbekistan’s anti-bureaucracy reforms may add $13 bln to economy by 2030 - President

Photo: The press office of the Uzbek President

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Measures aimed at reducing bureaucracy in Uzbekistan could provide an additional $13 billion boost to the country’s economy in 2026-2030, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

The statement was made on May 12, during a presentation on reforms in the public services and business regulation system.

According to the President, reducing the administrative burden could generate a direct annual economic effect of $1.5 billion, while improvements in regulation are expected to attract an additional $800 million in foreign investment each year.

Simplifying interaction between the state and businesses could also increase labor productivity by $750 million annually, he said.

The proposals presented during the meeting include creating unified registers of state functions, mandatory requirements, and public services on the “reestr.gov.uz” platform, as well as introducing a “Bureaucracy Radar” evaluation system and AI-based analysis tools.

Authorities also plan to launch a “Business Calculator” system to assess regulatory costs borne by entrepreneurs.