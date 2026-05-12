Armenian diaspora influences adoption of resolutions against Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Armenian diaspora has influence in the resolutions adopted against Azerbaijan, MP Fariz Ismailzade said at a roundtable discussion on "President Ilham Aliyev's peace strategy is a guarantee of stability" organized by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is the only country that has been able to fully restore its territories, return tens of thousands of people to their lands, and carry out infrastructure work there, establish residential zones, build prosperous cities and villages, and at the same time restore the social and economic life of those zones.

According to him, as a result of the political activity and practical steps taken by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the establishment of peace in places — in cities, neighborhoods, and villages —, the return of life there, the restoration of infrastructure, the development of new transport hubs, and the overall spiritual and social revival of those zones are noteworthy.

"Currently, the process of forming a new political vision is underway in Armenia, and various approaches are observed in this direction. The current government is trying to present the country as a state normalizing relations with its neighbors and pursuing a policy in line with the peace agenda. However, there are also political forces that approach this process from a different position, and they are trying to influence this direction at various levels.

At the same time, the Armenian diaspora also plays a certain role in these discussions and the general political discourse. Recently, resolutions adopted in some European countries have also come to the agenda in parallel with this process, and various political influences, including the direct influence of the Armenian diaspora, are observed here.

The geography of the Caucasus is of great strategic importance in terms of both rich energy and mineral resources. For this reason, various actors are trying to maintain their influence on transport and communication lines and economic routes in the region. In this context, the Zangezur corridor and transit projects in the region in general are of particular importance.

Azerbaijan plays an important role as a reliable partner against the backdrop of these processes. The country acts as a state that maintains stability in the face of international conflicts and global instability, is self-confident, and pursues a foreign policy based on national interests. At the same time, Azerbaijan puts forward new initiatives, especially important ideas related to green energy, transport corridors, and regional cooperation projects. At a time when general instability in the world is increasing, Azerbaijan maintains its position stably and reliably and actively participates in strategic projects," the MP added.

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