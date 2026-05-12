WUF13 event hall capable of accommodating up to 6,000 participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The main hall where the opening and closing ceremonies of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum will be held has a capacity of up to 6,000 participants.

This was announced on May 12, following President Ilham Aliyev’s review of the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place May 17–22 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

It was noted that the current level of preparedness allows for the efficient management of high participant traffic, numerous parallel events, and the reception of international delegations.

The primary discussion and side-event zone covers 3.55 hectares, housing conference rooms for thematic sessions, UN events, and bilateral negotiations. The infrastructure allows for various official and business meetings to be held simultaneously. During the forum, approximately 300 parallel sessions, meetings, and events are planned per day.