Uzbekistan, Italy discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture and agrarian education

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan and Italy discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in agriculture, agrarian education, and innovation during talks held on the sidelines of the 35th FAO Regional Conference for Europe, Trend reports.

The discussions took place between Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Italy’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Guido De Sanctis during the Uzbek minister’s visit to Tajikistan.

The sides reviewed current cooperation in the agricultural sector and exchanged views on bringing bilateral partnership to a new level.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in agrarian education, science, and innovation, including initiatives aimed at sending Uzbek students to study at Italian higher education institutions.

The parties also discussed the introduction of innovative technologies, expansion of joint research projects, water-saving solutions, and cooperation in ensuring food security.

The sides expressed interest in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing new joint projects in the agricultural sector.