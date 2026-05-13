Honeywell introduces digital solutions to improve gas compressor station efficiency in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. U.S.-based Honeywell presented proposals on the application of modern digital technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of compressor stations during talks with Uzbekneftegaz, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The proposals were introduced during a meeting held on the sidelines of the international Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan exhibition OGU 2026 between the management of Uzbekneftegaz and a Honeywell delegation led by the company’s President for Central Asia, Artur Nigmatyanov.

For reference, Honeywell is a major U.S.-based industrial technology company, actively involved in Uzbekistan’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors through its Honeywell UOP division, which specializes in refining and gas processing technologies.

The company has previously participated in several largescale projects with Uzbekneftegaz, including the modernization of the Bukhara refinery, the Jizzakh refinery project, and initiatives related to gas processing and petrochemicals. In recent years, the sides have also expanded cooperation in the areas of industrial automation and digital technologies.