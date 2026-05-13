Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $5.45, or 4.93%, on May 12 from the previous level, coming in at $115.93 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $5.7, or 5.3%, to $113.30 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $5.52, or 6.4%, to $91.73 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $5.59, or 5.31%, to $110.83 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.