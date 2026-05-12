Baku Metro announces steps toward unified transport system (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Passengers will use a unified transport network, Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, Vusal Aslanov, said in an interview with Trend News Agency and Azad Azerbaijan Independent Television and Radio Company.

He noted that the reorganization of Baku Metro CJSC in the form of the merger of BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service LLCs is the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in the development of public transport in the country, especially in the capital city.

According to him, today the world is discussing not individual means of transport, but the general mobility of cities as a whole.

"This mechanism, which has been applied in leading cities of the world for more than 15 years, aims to provide passengers with more accessible, more coordinated, more comfortable transport.

Passengers will no longer use the metro, bus, tram, and other modes of transport separately, but as elements of a single transport network that complements each other. The data obtained from the modes of transport will be processed and analyzed in a single center and will serve to make data-based decisions. This practice has been applied for a long time in cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Hong Kong, and Singapore. This decision is also a strategic step in that direction.

Our main goal is that metro, bus, and taxi services do not duplicate each other, but rather complement each other. When a passenger leaves the metro and moves to a bus or taxi stop, he should feel the continuation of a single service chain. This will further facilitate the implementation of both a single payment system and single travel schedules in the future.

This decree covers the companies BakuBus and Baku Taxi. BakuBus is a state-owned company that operates many routes in Baku, as well as in the cities of Ganja and Khankendi. Baku Taxi consists of special taxis that our passengers call London taxis. The decree covers this area. Other routes, other bus services will continue their independent activities.

Aslanov pointed out that passengers will be able to switch between modes of transport more easily.

"In the cities I cited as an example, there are weekly, hourly, and monthly packages. This is one of the first steps towards launching these payment solutions. In the future, we'll be able to move towards the goal of implementing complex payments," he explained.

Tram coming back

Aslanov said that the tram has been one of the topics that has been discussed for a long time.

"The 2025–2030 state program includes special provisions on the tram. Currently, a conceptual plan for the tram is being prepared. Initially, it is planned to lay a tram from the Mehdiabad area to the center of Baku, discussing several alternative options. It is planned to have a tram in Baku in the future, in 5 different directions. The initial perspective is to lay a tram in densely populated areas that do not have access to mass public transport solutions. The goal is for the tram not to replace the metro and buses, but rather to be a means of connecting them," he clarified.

Baku metro preparing for major changes

According to Aslanov, the 2025–2030 State Program has defined specific tasks for all agencies related to road and transport infrastructure.

"We can mainly summarize the tasks related to the Baku Metro into three groups: ensuring the stable operation of the existing infrastructure, its modernization, and expanding the metro network.

According to this, current operational work is focused on reducing passenger density. Currently, if we compare the Baku Metro with 213 metros operating in the world, it is in the top 10 in terms of density. Considering that it is impossible to expand the infrastructure in a short time, work is being done to partially eliminate passenger density by reducing the intervals.

Previously, 30 pairs of trains operated in the direction of Hazi Aslanov - 28 May, the busiest route of the Baku Metro. For a long time, this was considered the maximum limit of the technical capabilities of the Baku metro. From 2025, we began to gradually reduce the intervals: first to 32 pairs of trains, then to 34, and now to 36 pairs of trains during the evening peak hours. This is based on infrastructure improvements and the digitalization of the timetable. This is, in fact, the new upper limit of our existing infrastructure.

Besides, we reduced the intervals on the Purple line from the Khojasan station to the Avtovağzal station from 16 minutes to 8 minutes, and from the Avtovağzal to the 8 Noyabr station from 10 minutes to 5 minutes. We reduced the 12-minute interval to 7 minutes on the Jafar Jabbarli - Khatai section of the Green Line. In the Hazi Aslanov - Ahmadli direction, our 10-minute interval was reduced to 5 minutes during peak hours.

How to reduce the interval between trains?

The chairman of Baku Metro CJSC noted that the separation of the Red and Green lines is one of the main conditions for further reducing the interval.

"We have already approached the maximum that our current infrastructure allows. We need to do fundamental work to reduce the interval even further.

Firstly, the signaling system that controls the trains must be updated - a tender will be held this year, and the implementation of this project will allow us to shorten the distance between trains and reduce the interval.

Secondly, there is the issue of line separation. Our Red and Green lines merge at the 28 May station, and in the 28 May - Hazi Aslanov area, an interval of 100–110 seconds is required to ensure technical safety. Considering that these trains come alternately from the Icherisheher and Darnagul directions, our interval in the opposite direction will automatically be less than 200 seconds. If we don't separate these lines, we won't be able to reduce this interval to less than this.

Each line must operate independently and have an independent depot. The construction of the Darnagul depot is ongoing. After the separation of the lines, the 28 May station will be used only by passengers using trains going in the Icherisheher direction. Passengers going in the Darnagul direction will use the Jafar Jabbarli station. We'll even put into operation the construction of an additional passenger tunnel connecting Jafar Jabbarli and 28 May in the summer months. This will be the first completed work under the separation of lines project.

One of the elements affecting the reduction of intervals is the 'return' issue. Construction work has begun behind the Icherisheher station - after the work is completed there, the train will enter the station, move to the cul-de-sac behind the station, and the next train to the Sahil station will arrive much faster. This project also has an interesting aspect in terms of urban planning: a car park will be built on the underground infrastructure, and greenery and a park area will be prepared above ground," he said.

10 new metro stations are being built in Baku

Aslanov stressed that the construction of 10 new metro stations in the capital is planned within the framework of the state program.

"The station, whose code name is B4, is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year, as the main engineering work has been completed there and the interior design process has begun. Tenders will be announced for the other 9 stations this year, and construction work will start next year.

The development on the Green Line will mainly cover the eastern part of the city, and by 2030, the gap from Khatai station to Hazi Aslanov station will be filled with the construction of four new stations — Y-14, Y-15, Y-16, and Y-17. These stations will be located at strategic points such as Agh Sheher (Baku White City), 8 Noyabr avenue, and Nargila circle. On the Purple Line, it is planned to build 6 new stations — B-4 to B-8 — in order to create diversification in the city center. Stations B-5 (Nizami), B6A (Sahil), and B7 (Khatai) will intersect with the existing lines and perform the function of junctions and transitions.

The lack of metro construction in areas such as Binagadi, Yasamal, and Khirdalan is explained by technical reasons. If lines are built directly from the outskirts of the city without branching out to the central part of the city with alternative connections, the existing central infrastructure may be overloaded and paralyzed. According to simulations conducted on the 'digital twin' of Baku, first of all, the goal is to fully integrate the Purple line into the city center. After this line is fully extended to the center, it will be possible to effectively meet the flow of passengers coming from Khirdalan, Masazir, Sumgayit, and Baku-Shamakhi," he said.

What will change at the 28 May station?

The chairman of Baku Metro CJSC announced that the operation of the 28 May station won't be completely stopped within the framework of the line separation project.

"This means that the Green line will operate between the Darnagul and Nizami stations within the framework of the line separation project. 28 May will continue its operation. However, passengers using the Green line will not be able to get to 28 May directly, because construction work will be carried out in the tunnels between 28 May and Nizami. Nizami will actually act as the last station of the Green line.

Certain restrictions are inevitable when separating lines in urban transport. We have analyzed the departure and arrival data of our passengers with artificial intelligence-based digital solutions. We have an analysis of line changes from 20 Yanvar, Ganjlik, and all other stations. We have shared this information with the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, and alternative bus lines will be determined.

About 1,600 passengers are transported on one train arriving at the Nizami station at 3-minute intervals. To transfer them to 28 May, 20 buses would be needed every 3 minutes, which is both a technically difficult issue and can create serious congestion in the city center. Therefore, it is planned to regulate this issue with alternative bus routes. Detailed information about this will be provided to the public in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency," he said.

According to him, the Hazi Aslanov-2 station is envisaged in the conceptual plan under the conditional name Y-17.

"Hazi Aslanov-2 is a station designated in our conceptual plan under the conditional name Y-17. That station will not operate independently - it must be connected to the Khatai station, and for this it's necessary to build tunnels with the next three stations. The new tender package that has been prepared also includes that station. Active construction work will begin next year, and it will be commissioned by 2030," he said.

In the complex geological territory of the city, how will the B-5 station be built?

Aslanov emphasized that the area where the B-5 station will be located has been seriously analyzed from a geological point of view.

The B-5 station is the next station on the Purple line. The Purple line has great potential - the infrastructure has been built for the movement of 7-car trains, and it is directed from the northern part, where the most passengers enter the city, to the center. This area was chosen to ensure interline interchange around Nizami.

As for the construction issue, yes, the geology of the area is complex, the caisson method used in the 1960s-1970s no longer exists, and I would even say that it is now prohibited. Modern construction techniques have developed greatly. The area where the station will be located has been seriously analyzed - the station and the tunnel will be located below the groundwater level. In world practice, tunnels are passing under rivers and straits; this is not difficult with modern construction technology," he noted.

Energy sustainability in the Baku metro

Aslanov said that the evacuation of passengers during the incident at the Narimanov-Ulduz apartment building was carried out promptly.

"First of all, I would like to express my regret for the incident and apologize to our passengers once again. There were no injuries among passengers or employees during the incident, and the evacuation was carried out promptly. I would like to express my gratitude to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the employees of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions who provided primary medical care during the evacuation, and to the media representatives who played a special role in promptly communicating information about the Baku metro to the public and preventing confusion.

As for the essence of the incident: a short circuit occurred at the substation supplying power to the Narimanov-Ulduz point, smoke was observed in the tunnel in that apartment. To ensure the safety of passengers, we first eliminated the consequences of the incident and then restored traffic.

In general, the Baku Metro's electrical network is built sustainably - any area is powered by two different alternative energy sources. Ensuring the energy sustainability of the Baku Metro is included as a special item in the State Program. In 2025, we invited foreign experts and conducted a full technical audit of the energy system and developed an action plan. Since 2025, work has been underway to reconstruct two existing substations, build one new substation, renew the cable network, and reconstruct the SCADA system.

Baku Metro has 21 diesel generators, which undergo regular technical inspections. The function of these generators is to automatically start up in the event of an interruption in the external energy supply. We conduct emergency drills twice a year.

However, in this case, there was no problem with the external power grid — a short circuit occurred at the metro's own substation. The main role of diesel generators is focused on replacing external power supplies, so their use in this case is impossible."

Aslanov announced that the metro's digital strategy for 2025 was approved, and its implementation began.

"We developed and approved the Baku Metro's digital strategy for 2025 and began work on that strategy. It covers two main areas.

Firstly, operational efficiency: automating the maintenance of trains, escalators, and infrastructure, and taking preventive measures.

Secondly, passenger-oriented solutions: in pilot mode, artificial intelligence is being developed on the software for managing passenger density. We have launched an artificial intelligence-based video surveillance system at the initial stage - the camera system determines the general background of which station passengers enter and exit from.

Some innovations are already noticeable: not the time of the departing train, but the time of the next train is displayed. In the near future, the mobile application will show which carriages on the arriving train are relatively empty. Sending empty trains to stations is already being implemented — empty trains are sent to the Koroghlu, 28 May, Ganjlik, and Elmler Akademiyasi stations at different times of the day so that passengers gathered there can board comfortably and congestion is eliminated.

Escalator control is also no longer carried out based on graphics, but on real-time data. The movement schedule has been fully digitalized — precisely digital solutions underlie our increase in the train interval from 30 to 36," he explained.

Passengers will be able to see empty cars in the metro in advance

Aslanov said that the new mobile application will allow passengers to use the metro more conveniently and efficiently.

"Passengers will be able to pay via QR code in the mobile application. They will be able to see in advance which station to get to which station faster, at what time of day the crowd is less or more, and which train car is relatively empty."

By the way, we recently held a hackathon - more than 1,200 applications were received, and 78 people were involved. For the first time, we held this event on the platform of the Icherisheher station, which is closed to passengers, creating visual conditions on real infrastructure. The questions and wishes of a large number of participants were related to the mobile application. Work is ongoing to continue the projects and recruit some of the participants who participated in that hackathon.

In addition, the 'AYNA MaaS' software currently displays train intervals of the Baku Metro. Through this software, passengers can use micromobility, bus, and metro services together to get from point A to point B. This information is also integrated into Google Maps. Our modern generation carriages have already been equipped with equipment that measures the percentage of occupancy; we are currently continuing the test mode. As the train approaches the platform, the passenger will know in advance which carriage of the five-car train is relatively empty. "The main problem at the moment is the uneven distribution of passengers on the platform - as a result, some train carriages are densely packed, while others remain half-empty. We plan to reflect this information both on the electronic scoreboard and in the mobile application. This solution will be ready in our fourth-generation trains; for third-generation carriages, additional equipment will need to be installed," he said.

Aslanov noted that the distance-based payment system should be implemented not only in the metro, but throughout the entire public transport network.

"It's more appropriate to discuss this issue in general for public transport in Baku, because there is bus transport, and in the near future there will be a tram. First of all, the infrastructure needs to be ready for distance-based payment. At our old stations — the Green and Red line stations — there are no turnstiles at the exit, and their placement could create congestion.

Therefore, we will begin work on establishing a payment system in the form of certain packages from a single center for public transport in Baku as a whole, not just the metro," he said.

The chairman of Baku Metro CJSC said that the metro will operate in an enhanced mode during the WUF13 event.

"During mass events, it's also possible to extend the working hours, and the public will be informed about this in advance.

Regarding the payment system: previously, only cards issued by Azerbaijani banks, Apple Pay, and Google Pay were accepted. Currently, bank cards issued by foreign banks will also be accepted as a means of payment. This will create an opportunity for tourists and guests visiting our city to use public transport in a more accessible way," he noted.

Aslanov said that new artificial intelligence-based systems in the metro serve to increase passenger safety.

"All installed systems serve the comfort and safety of our passengers. The new artificial intelligence-based video surveillance system also analyzes passenger behavior. For example, if a passenger falls on an escalator, the system immediately detects this and transmits information to the dispatch center. The facts of falling onto the station track are also transmitted in real time to both the duty officer and the central system. We have a high current of 825 volts on the platforms, so it is important to take immediate action in such cases, and these steps will help maximize passenger safety," he said.

The chairman of Baku Metro CJSC noted that all necessary infrastructure is taken into account for the comfortable movement of people with disabilities at new metro stations.

"All the infrastructure for the comfortable movement of people with disabilities — elevators, ramps, etc. — is provided at all the new stations that we plan to build. However, unfortunately, this infrastructure is not available at our existing stations, which were commissioned 20, 30, and 40 years ago.

In this area, the 'Accessible Metro' project has been launched in the Baku Metro. When informed in advance by calling the short number 964, our employees meet those people at the entrance to the station and accompany them to the train with special technical means. At the exit station, they also remove them from the train and direct them to the exit of the station.

Renewal of wagon fleet

According to him, the renewal of the wagon fleet is currently one of the main priorities of the institution.

"We currently have a fleet of 381 wagons. 180 of them are new generation wagons equipped with a modern air conditioning system, which allows for passage between wagons. The remaining wagons are of the third generation; we are gradually decommissioning them as their service life expires. By the end of this year, 36 wagons will expire. The rest, based on their technical specifications, will be phased out of service by 2042. More than 35–40 percent of our wagon fleet now consists of modern wagons. The service life of old wagons is 31 years; wagons that have expired are being phased out and replaced with new ones. According to our forecasts, within the next 10–12 years, the wagon fleet will be completely equipped with modern wagons.

The state program envisages the purchase of 299 new wagons - this is to meet both the demand created by new stations and the additional need arising from the reduction in intervals. We have held meetings with several manufacturers; technical specifications are being prepared. When selecting, we take into account not only the price of the train, but also the repair costs during its operation. After all the proposals are collected, a decision will be made, and work will be continued with the selected supplier.

The old generation wagons do not have a cooling system; they only have forced ventilation. All of our new generation wagons are equipped with a modern climate control system. This system operates automatically and adjusts itself according to the number of passengers and the temperature in the carriage. Our technical staff regularly monitors the correctness of these systems. We ask our passengers to be understanding of this issue for the sake of their own health and the comfort of others."

Aslanov called on passengers to behave more orderly on the platforms.

"You have covered almost all the topics. I have one request: our passengers should pay attention to the even distribution on the platform. This causes inconvenience to other passengers. I myself often ride the metro - both because it is the fastest means of transport and to directly observe passenger habits. At the 28 May station, especially in the part near the arch, the first carriage remains empty, even when it is crowded. Our employees are constantly providing information; I ask you to follow those instructions. I also have one request: when the door opens, give way to those who are getting off first, then board. Moving in both directions at the same time not only creates difficulties, but every second of extended stopping time affects the entire schedule. Making these small changes by our passengers is an issue that directly affects the quality of our service," he concluded.