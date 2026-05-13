Uzbekneftegaz, U.S.-based Honeywell discuss projects in oil and gas sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based Honeywell discussed the implementation of joint projects in oil and gas sector, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The talks were held between the management of Uzbekneftegaz and a delegation from Honeywell led by the company’s President for Central Asia, Artur Nigmatyanov, during the international Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan exhibition OGU 2026.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current status of ongoing cooperation projects and discussed measures aimed at accelerating their implementation.

Particular attention was paid to licensing technological processes for the production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), as well as the development of a basic engineering project by Honeywell.

Following the talks, the parties outlined the next technical stages intended to further strengthen their strategic partnership and ensure the successful implementation of planned projects.

For reference, Honeywell is a major U.S.-based industrial technology company, actively involved in Uzbekistan’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors through its Honeywell UOP division, which specializes in refining and gas processing technologies.

The company has previously participated in several largescale projects with Uzbekneftegaz, including the modernization of the Bukhara refinery, the Jizzakh refinery project, and initiatives related to gas processing and petrochemicals. In recent years, the sides have also expanded cooperation in the areas of industrial automation and digital technologies.