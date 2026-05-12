Chairman of National Council of Slovakia arrives in Azerbaijan on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Richard Rasi arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 12 May, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department the Milli Majlis.

The guest and the delegation he is heading were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Head of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Inter-parliamentary Relations Working Group Anar Mammadov, Ambassador of Slovakia to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov and members of the protocol staff.

