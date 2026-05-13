PASHA Bank launches three-month commission-free, unlimited business payments for entrepreneurs

PASHA Bank has launched a new campaign tailored specifically for small and medium-sized business owners.

As part of the campaign, customers opening a new business account will be able to perform unlimited business transfers with the “Tarifim” service free of commission. During the first three months after account activation, business owners can make domestic and international payments, as well as currency exchange transactions, completely free of charge and without commission.

Entrepreneurs can make up to 10 free business transfers. In addition, PASHA Bank has significantly simplified the process of opening a business account. Entrepreneurs can now open a business account in just three minutes and complete video verification at any time via Sima signature without additional waiting. This approach makes access to banking services faster and more convenient.

The campaign is valid until 12 June 2026. For more information, please follow the link.

PASHA Bank was recognized by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine as the “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and the “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026.

In recent years, the Bank has received multiple awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney and Global Finance. At the same time, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category by Stevie Awards.